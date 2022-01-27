Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF)’s share price shot up 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 256,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 334,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13.

Surge Battery Metals Company Profile

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

