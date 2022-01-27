Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.54% from the company’s current price.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 53.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 185.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 311.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

