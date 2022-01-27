SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Shares of NBIX opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $119.99. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after buying an additional 155,346 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after buying an additional 652,772 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

