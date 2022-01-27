SVB Leerink Comments on Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

INSP stock opened at $198.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.05. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $159.18 and a twelve month high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

