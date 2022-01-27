Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 502,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DURECT were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,721 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

