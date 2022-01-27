Swiss National Bank Has $794,000 Stake in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AppHarvest were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 13D Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 20.0% in the second quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 53,791 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of APPH stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50. AppHarvest, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

