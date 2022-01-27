Swiss National Bank Purchases 22,600 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aligos Therapeutics were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.70.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.