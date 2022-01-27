Swiss RE Ltd. Invests $26.63 Million in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 409,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,628,000. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Swiss RE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Swiss RE Ltd. owned about 0.79% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.54. 29,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,525. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.12. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

