Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $277.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.85. 1,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,221. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.66.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock worth $14,044,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,884,000 after purchasing an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.