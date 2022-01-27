Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Syneos Health reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.14.

In other Syneos Health news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock worth $599,818 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,347,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,044,000 after acquiring an additional 567,567 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 380,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after acquiring an additional 227,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,090. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.76. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.