Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays raised shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

Syneos Health stock opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $93.18. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

