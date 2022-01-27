Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Talos Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Talos Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.80 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.79.

NYSE:TALO opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.99. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider Timothy S. Duncan bought 35,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 46,365 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

