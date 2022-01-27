Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has decreased its dividend by 48.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 94.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,138,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,833 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

