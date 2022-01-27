Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $57.36 on Monday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $611,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 26,154 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 299,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

