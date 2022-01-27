TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,610 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 1.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $69,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in TC Energy by 25.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in TC Energy by 428.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

TRP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.74. 53,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.98. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $41.89 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.26%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

