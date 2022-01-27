TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Down 94.9% in January

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TCVA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. TCV Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,253,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,865,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,470,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

