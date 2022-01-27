Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 24.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NYSE AXS opened at $55.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.40.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

