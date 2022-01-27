Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 6,510 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 197,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,041 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $732,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

