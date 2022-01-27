Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

