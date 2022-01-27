Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 73.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at $1,239,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.01.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.