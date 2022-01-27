Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Macerich were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 4.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Macerich during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 11.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Macerich Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.