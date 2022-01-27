Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,377 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 41,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

