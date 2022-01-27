Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 46.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnite were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Magnite by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Magnite by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 618.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

