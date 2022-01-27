Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.48). Teladoc Health reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

TDOC traded down $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. 4,704,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,181. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.76. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $66.93 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teladoc Health by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

