Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.60-18.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.80. Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $4.02-4.10 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.99. 348,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,651. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $353.82 and a one year high of $465.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $511.80.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teledyne Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Teledyne Technologies worth $56,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

