Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 125 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of SEK 123.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERIC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a SEK 125 target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,676 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

