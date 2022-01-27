Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €13.00 ($14.77) target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TS. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

NYSE:TS opened at $24.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

