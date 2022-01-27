Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $80.16 million and approximately $13.65 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 31.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. Its launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 678,719,879 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Virtua Kolect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

