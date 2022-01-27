Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $924.31.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock worth $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $931.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,044.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $889.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market cap of $935.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.37, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

