Teucrium Wheat Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,830 call options on the company. This is an increase of 404% compared to the average daily volume of 561 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 109.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 424,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 222,052 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,281,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 22.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund in the third quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Shares of WEAT opened at $7.60 on Thursday. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.30.

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.