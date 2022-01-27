Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.33 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.32 and a 200 day moving average of $190.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.33. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after buying an additional 19,527 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

