Textron (NYSE:TXT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.65 billion.

TXT stock opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. Textron has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Textron stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,592 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Textron worth $42,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

