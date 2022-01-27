TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.28.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $93.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,158,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.