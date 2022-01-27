TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$145.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.96.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$119.16 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$83.50 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$133.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.00, for a total value of C$2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,191,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,991,504.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

