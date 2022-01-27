TFI International (TSE:TFII) PT Lowered to C$145.00 at TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$145.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TFI International to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TFI International to C$153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a C$132.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$130.96.
Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$119.16 on Monday. TFI International has a 52-week low of C$83.50 and a 52-week high of C$148.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$133.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion and a PE ratio of 16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
