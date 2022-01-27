The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,649 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 546,849 shares of company stock worth $45,510,697. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $91.73. 200,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,547,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

