The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 26.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,377,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $19,271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAPA opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.39. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 636,609 shares of company stock valued at $12,512,744. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NAPA. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

