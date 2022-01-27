The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €57.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($64.77) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($82.95) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($92.39) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.45 ($74.37).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($93.22) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($125.11).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

