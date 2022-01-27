The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $300.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of BA opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.74. Boeing has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,579,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,306,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

