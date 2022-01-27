The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) to Neutral

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UELKY opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84.

About Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi AS engages in the manufacturing, purchasing, sale, exporting and importing of flour and sugar, cacao, nut finished and semi-finished products. Its products include biscuits, chocolates, bars, chocolate covered biscuits and bars, cakes and all raw stuffs and auxiliary products related to these finished and semi-finished products.

