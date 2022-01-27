The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.42 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THG. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $134.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

