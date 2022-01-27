The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,081 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 330,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

