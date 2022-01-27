The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post $32.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.59 billion and the highest is $32.57 billion. Kroger posted sales of $30.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full year sales of $137.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.33 billion to $139.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $139.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.25 billion to $143.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, blooom inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. blooom inc. now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. 224,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,189. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

