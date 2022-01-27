The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,051,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $526,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Kroger by 5.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 166.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

NYSE:KR opened at $44.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

