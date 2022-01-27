The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $215.29 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,536,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 130,831 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.61% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $215,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

NYSE:KKR opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.83. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

