The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $259.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,565,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,180 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.20% of Charles Schwab worth $259,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $95.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $12,303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,849 shares of company stock valued at $45,510,697. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

