The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 344,740 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,059,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344,740 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.25% of CGI worth $329,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

NYSE:GIB opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.16.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

