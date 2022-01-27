The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.40% of Progressive worth $209,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after buying an additional 4,106,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth $91,715,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,689,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,865,000 after acquiring an additional 800,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,546 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,524. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $107.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

