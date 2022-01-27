The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 2% against the dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for $6.70 or 0.00018283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $701.79 million and approximately $508,699.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

