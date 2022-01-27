The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.99 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.57. 73,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,071. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,337. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.