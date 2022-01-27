The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Brokerages forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will post sales of $8.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.99 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.57. 73,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,071. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,694 shares of company stock valued at $4,353,337. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,241,333,000 after buying an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after buying an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,165,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,138,000 after buying an additional 109,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,887,000 after acquiring an additional 61,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

