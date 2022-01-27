TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 52.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,114 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 70.3% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 101.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of TXMD opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.76. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $580,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD).

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.